Redding Active 20-30 Club installs new board of directors

The Active 20-30 Club would like to congratulate the newly elected board members for the upcoming fiscal year and say thank you for the outgoing members. On June 17th, the Active 20-30 Club welcomed the new officers at their annual installation dinner.

The organization’s new Board of Directors are:

• President: Nicole Crain

• Vice-President: Eleah Ervin

• Treasurer: Juliaray Corbin

• Secretary: Ayla Tucker

• Board Member: Matthew Brockman

• Board Member: Lisa Kowalewski

Club President, Nicole Crain, said of the new board, “I am very excited to be working with such an incredible group of people within the community, and know that we will be doing more great things this year!” For more information about The Active 20-30

Club of Redding, please visit www.Redding2030.com.

# # # #

The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) taxexempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.

For questions, please contact Eleah Ervin, at (575)649-3571.