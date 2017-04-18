Redding Active 20-30 Club #143 invite public to the “Big Race”

On April 22, 2017, the Active 20-30 Club would like to invite the public to join them for the “Big Race” to celebrate the “Week of the Young Child”, a First 5 Shasta project. The race will take place at the K1 field near South City Park—1250 Parkview Ave.

This event is free to the public. Children, ages two through nine, race in specified age brackets and must complete two laps, with a “pit-stop” between laps.

This event encourages parents and their children to complete a hands-on project crafting a boxcar together before the race. The event time line will be— 8:30 a.m.-workshop; 9:00 a.m.-check-in; and 10:00 a.m.- racing begins. The first 25 kids to join the race day will receive a free t-shirt and the first 50 children will receive a goodie bag, and a free book donated by First 5 Shasta. Our Club is pleased to be part of this annual celebration of young children.