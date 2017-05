On May 5, 2017, at 3:41 a.m., a Deputy Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in the Lakehead, California area. The collision occurred on Interstate 5 just north of Delta School Road. The decedent was identified as 64-year-old Larry Bowers of Red Bluff, California. A postmortem autopsy has been scheduled and the traffic collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.