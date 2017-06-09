Red Bluff driver in semi-truck fatal accident identified

On June 6, 2017, at 7:56 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to a fatal traffic collision, which occurred on Interstate 5 near Cottonwood, California. The traffic collision involved a semi-truck and trailer combination, which was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the vehicle left the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Scott Adrell Westerfield of Red Bluff, California who was deceased at the scene. The decedent’s next-of-kin was notified and a post-mortem autopsy has been scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.