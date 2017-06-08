Reclamation seeks volunteer boaters and participants for the 17th year of Shasta Lake C.A.S.T. for Kids event

The Bureau of Reclamation’s Northern California Area Office, in partnership with the C.A.S.T. (Catch a Special Thrill) for Kids Foundation, will host their 17th year of C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event at Shasta Lake on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Shasta Lake is located 20 miles north of Redding.

The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is a national, non-profit organization whose goal is “to provide disabled or disadvantaged children with the opportunity to enjoy a quality outdoor recreational experience through the sport of fishing.” For additional information, please visit http://www.castforkids.org/.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Packers Bay Marina at Shasta Lake. Each child will receive a fishing pole, tackle box, T-shirt, and other prizes and spend the morning fishing with local volunteer anglers. A free breakfast and barbeque lunch will be served to participants, parents and volunteers.

Pre-registration is required for this event as availability is currently limited to 40 children.

Reclamation is seeking boaters and anglers who wish to volunteer their time and the use of their boat as well as volunteers for shoreline support.

For more information, to pre-register a child, or to volunteer, please contact Sheri Harral at 530-276-2030 (TTY 800-877-8339) or sharral@usbr.gov.

