Reclamation announces summer tour schedule at Shasta Dam

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation will start the summer tour schedule at Shasta Dam on Saturday, May 27. The Shasta Dam Visitor Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before the tour time and are required to check in at the Visitor Center to receive free tour tickets. The tours are “first come, first served,” and a maximum of 40 people are allowed on each tour. Free parking is available. The tours begin after a short walk to the entrance of the dam. Daily tour times are 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Shasta Dam is located at 16349 Shasta Dam Boulevard, Shasta Lake, CA 96019, approximately 10 miles north of Redding, off Interstate 5 at Shasta Dam Boulevard (exit 685).

No bags of any kind, electronic devices or weapons, including small pocket knives, are allowed on the tour; cameras and cellular telephones are permitted.

A free video version of the tour is available in the Visitor Center auditorium, along with displays and exhibits explaining the dam’s construction history. The Discover Your Northwest Gift Shop is also located at the Visitor Center.

For more information, please contact the Shasta Dam Visitor Center at 530-275-4463 (TTY 800-877-8339) or visit https://www.usbr.gov/mp/ncao/shasta-dam.html.

Shasta Dam Tour Information (free tour)

From Interstate 5 (i-5) take the “Shasta Dam Blvd.” exit #685 and drive west about 6 miles on Shasta Dam Boulevard (also called “Highway 151”).

Note: Interstate 5 exit #685 is located about 8 miles north of Redding, California.

Please be alert for bicyclists in this area. Many bicyclists ride along Scenic Route 151 to Shasta Dam.

On your way to Shasta Dam you can check out the vista point with a great view of Shasta Dam, Shasta Lake and Mount Shasta.

The vista point is located on Scenic Route 151 (Shasta Dam Blvd.). You may want to bring a camera or camcorder along so you can get a shot of the “3 Shastas”.

After you’re done enjoying the view at the Shasta Dam Vista Point, you can head down the hill to the dam. You can take a FREE tour of the dam and check out the great visitor center. The visitor center has a huge lawn and some nice shady picnic areas.