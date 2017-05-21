RECIPES: Warm weather means it’s grilling time

Warm weather signals one thing – it’s grilling time! Time to fire up that barbecue and get cooking. Of course hamburgers and steaks taste great on the grill just as they are. But when you want to serve up something that is just a bit different, we have some suggestions.

Any of these delicious meat and vegetable recipes is sure to get your next barbecue of to a good start. We hope these amazing recipes tempt your taste buds and encourage you to get grilling now!



GRILLED TEXAS BEEF STEAKS

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

4 slices eye of round, about 1 inch thick



Preheat barbecue and grease grill.

Blend seasonings in a small bowl. Sprinkle both sides of meat with seasonings, then gently press into meat. Place meat on barbecue and grill for four minutes per side for medium-rare meat.

Steaks are great with baked potatoes, which can be done on the grill as well. Simply follow these easy directions:

Wrap the potatoes in foil and put them on a cooler part of the grill so they won’t burn. Check them after about 30 minutes. Total cooking time depends on the size and can be as much as 45 minutes to one hour. They are done when they are soft right through to the inside.



ASIAN GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN

Serves 4-5

2 pork tenderloins

Marinade:

3 tablespoons orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1″ piece of ginger, peeled and sliced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

Place the pork tenderloins in a large plastic zip lock bag. Combine the marinade ingredients and pour over the pork tenderloins. Marinate for 2 to 6 hours.

Grill for about 20 minutes or bake in the oven at 375ºF. Baste often with the marinade.

Slice and serve.



BARBECUED PEACH PORK CHOPS RECIPE

4 servings

1/4 cup fresh basil or mint, chopped

1/4 cup red pepper jelly, melted

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

pinch pepper

2 firm ripe peaches, unpeeled and sliced

4 thick bone in pork chops



Mix basil, red pepper jelly, vinegar, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl. In a separate bowl, toss peaches with two tablespoons of the jelly mixture. Add the pork chops to the remaining mixture. Turn to coat and let stand for 20 minutes to marinate.

Place the pork chops and peaches on a greased grill over medium high heat. Close the lid and grill, turning halfway through, until peaches are browned, about six minutes. Remove the peaches and keep them warm. Cook chops until there is just a hint of pink inside, about four minutes longer.

GRILLED FLANK STEAK PEACHES & ORANGE VODKA GLAZE

Serves 6

3 pounds flank steak

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1¼ cup over ripe peaches, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon chili paste

1/2 cup Orange Flavored Vodka

1/4 cup sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small sauce pan cook the canola oil, shallot, garlic and ginger over medium heat until the shallot becomes translucent but not brown.

Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil on high, before removing and seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

Season flank steak with salt and pepper. Coat with olive oil and grill over medium heat. Cook until rare or desired temperature.

Slice flank steak thin and serve with glaze.

BBQ’d CORN SALAD

Makes: 6 servings, Prep time: 5 minutes, Cook time: 20 minutes

1 package Hidden Valley® Ranch dry seasoning mix

4 tablespoons butter – room temperature

8 ears fresh corn on the cob – husks and silk removed

2 poblano peppers

1 small red onion – finely chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes – stemmed, rinsed, and cut in half

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar for dressing



In a small bowl, mix the Hidden Valley® Ranch dry seasoning mix and the butter together until well blended. Brush the corn with the butter mixture and grill over charcoal or gas barbecue together with poblano peppers turning often until the corn is golden and the peppers have blackened.

Remove the corn from the grill to cool and place the peppers in a paper bag to cool. Once cool enough to handle peel, seed and stem the peppers and chop into ¼ -inch pieces and place in a large mixing bowl.

With a sharp knife, scrape the corn into the bowl with the peppers. Add the onion, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. In another bowl, stir the olive oil and vinegar together until emulsified. Pour the oil and vinegar mixture over the salad and toss until well coated.

Potato Grilling

It’s easy as the three ‘Ps to remember potato grilling styles:

Place directly on the grill: For complete, even cooking use a combination of direct heat and indirect heat – keep the coals banked, so that one side of the grill is cooler and one side is hotter. With a gas grill, keep the heat on one side higher than the heat on the opposite side. You may want to cover the grill for a while, to ensure the potatoes cook all the way through. Coat the potatoes with a little oil and herbs to add flavor and seal the moisture inside. An advantage of this method is that, although it takes a little more cooking time, it is super easy.

Par cook: To partially cook the potatoes, simmer them in water and drain well. Or microwave them. The key is to pre-cook potatoes until they are just tender. If you pre-cook them too long they’ll fall apart or overcook on the grill. You can pre-cook the potatoes in advance and refrigerate them until you’re ready to grill. Coat the potatoes with a little olive oil and herbs to add flavor and seal the moisture inside as they cook on the grill. The big advantage of this method: Since you only need to finish the potatoes on the grill, you can add them as you finish grilling meat, fish or other dishes.

Packet cooking: Simple foil packets actually create a steam oven that cooks the potatoes up moist yet firm. For extra flavor, add herbs, spices or oils, as well as other ingredients, such as onions or peppers, to the packets. Before sealing the potatoes in foil, spread them out so that the pile is an even thickness for even cooking. The advantages of this technique are that it’s easy, clean-up is a snap, and when the potatoes are cooked, they can be held off the grill, unopened, for up to 15 minutes, while you finish up the other dishes you’re grilling.

All three techniques are easy, but each requires some basic know-how to ensure that you grill the potatoes to take full advantage of their great taste and texture. And be sure to cut the potatoes in slices, quarters, wedges or chunks – the larger the size, the longer it takes to grill. Small potatoes, such as round red-skinned potatoes and fingerlings, can be left whole.

TWICE-BAKED POTATO BOMBS

4-large Yukon gold potatoes

1- cup chopped bacon

1- cup cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Start by baking the potatoes until cooked through. Cool and set aside. Cut the top off each potato and scoop out the insides with a spoon. Take the scooped mixture and add the bacon bits, cheese and butter. Mix until smooth and stuff the potatoes. Add the potato top back on and wrap with foil. Heat on the grill for 15-20 minutes under indirect heat.

GRILLED POTATO SALAD

8 Medium Red Potatoes

2 Large Red Onions

1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

3/4 Cup Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

1/4 Cup Fresh Chopped Parsley

Salt & Pepper

Microwave the potatoes until they are half cooked. Remove and cut into halves or quarters if they are large. Cut the onions into 1-inch slices, using wooden skewers or large toothpicks to hold them together. Grill both the onions and potatoes over medium heat until they are fork tender and browned. To prepare the dressing, mix the oil, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Chop the onions and potatoes into bite-sized pieces, and place in a serving bowl. Add enough dressing to coat well, and mix thoroughly. Save the extra dressing for another purpose. Add the fresh chopped parsley and mix again. Serve warm.