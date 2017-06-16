Recipes: During the summer, use everything but the oven

During these sweltering summer days, those extra appliances that take up all your storage space, earn their keep. Using one of these small appliances can be handy instead of heating up the house with the oven.

—A rice steamer makes perfect rice without the excess heat to fog up your kitchen.

—That low heat, one pot wonder—crockery slow cooker is not necessarily reserved for winter stew meals but maybe a summer pulled pork sandwich.

—A pressure cooker can prepare family favorites in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the kitchen temperature.

—Hot bread from an automatic bread machine makes a light summer meal more substantial.

—The panini maker is a versatile appliance that is perfect for quick weeknight meals and casual entertaining, doing double duty as an indoor grill and sandwich press.

—Or, you can cook chickens and roasts in a portable roaster or rotisserie outside on the porch.

So, when it’s hot outside and the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven, use one of these portable appliance recipes that helps to keep your house cool.

SLOW COOKER SHREDDED PORK

1 5-6 lb pork butt or shoulder roast, boneless or bone-in

3 cups orange juice or zest and juice from 3 large oranges (optional)

3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed and coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Enough water to almost cover the roast

Season the pork roast with the salt and pepper. If using the citrus zest(s) rub that all over the meat as well. Place the roast in the slow cooker. Add the juice, garlic, and water. Cover and turn the slow cooker on low heat for 8-10 hours or high heat for 5-6 hours. The roast is ready when it is falling apart in the slow cooker. Remove the pork to a large plate or dish and use two forks to shred and pull the meat apart, discarding any bits of fat. Serve as desired, hot or cold, in any of several uses. The possibilities are endless.

BBQ PORK SANDWICHES:

Combine enough shredded pork and your favorite barbecue sauce in a saucepan to make a good, well-slathered mixture –about 1/2 cup of meat to 1/8 cup of sauce per sandwich.

Bring to a simmer and heat thoroughly. Serve on a lightly toasted bun with your choices of sides, such as coleslaw, chips, potato salad, or green salad.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WINGS

3-4 pounds chicken wings

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup sherry

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon orange juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

Place the wings in the Crock-Pot® slow cooker. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl and pour over the wings.

Cook on High for 1 1/2 – 2 hours or on Low for 3-3 1/2 hours.

Serves: 6-8

CROCKPOT CHOCOLATE KAHLUA CAKE

This moist cake is amazing served warm straight from the slow cooker, along with a small scoop of light vanilla bean ice cream.

1 box (18.25 ounce) devil’s food cake mix

1 cup fat-free sour cream

1 cup low-fat milk

2 large eggs,

2 egg whites 3/4 cup Kahlua liqueur (or similar)

Coat inside of slow cooker with canola cooking spray.

In large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, sour cream, milk, eggs, egg whites, and Kahlua by beating on medium for about a minute.

Pour cake batter into prepared slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 6-8 hours or on HIGH for 3-4 hours.

Cut cake into about 16 wedges. Serve each slice with a small scoop of light vanilla bean ice cream (using a cookie dough scoop), if desired.

Yield: Makes 16 servings

PRESSURE COOKER CARNITAS

“Cubes of pork shoulder meat are browned, then cooked in a pressure cooker with poblano, jalapeno, and serrano peppers, onions, and spices to make tender seasoned meat that’s perfect for tacos.”

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

2 fresh poblano peppers, roughly chopped,

3 jalapeno peppers, roughly chopped,

1 serrano pepper, roughly chopped,

1 large onion, roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons ground coriander

3 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 cups beef broth

Place the oil into a pressure cooker over medium-high heat. Brown the pork cubes on all sides in the hot oil, and stir in the poblano, jalapeno, and serrano peppers, onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, and beef broth. Lock the lid onto the pressure cooker, bring the cooker up to pressure, and reduce heat to keep the pressure steady.

Cook under medium steady pressure for one hour, remove the cooker from the heat, place in the sink, and run cold water over the lid of the cooker until the pressure has been released. Carefully remove the lid, and serve.

TURKEY CLUB PANINI

2 T. mayonnaise

2 t. garlic

1 loaf Focaccia bread

4 slices Monterey pepper jack cheese slices

4 ounces smoked turkey breast

2 pieces cooked bacon

½ an avocado, sliced into thin strips.

Mix the garlic and mayo and spread over the bread. Place two slices of cheese on tops and bottom of bread. Layer with turkey, bacon, and avocado. Grill on Panini maker till done.

RICE COOKER MACARONI AND CHEESE

1 1/2 cup macaroni of your choice (shells, stars, macaroni etc)

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cup chicken broth/stock

3/4 cup shredded cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup parmesan

1/4 tsp Kosher/Sea Salt or to taste

Combine noodles, broth and cream in rice cooker. When machine switches to warm, add rest of ingredients and stir thoroughly until cheese is melted.

RICE COOKER PAELLA

2 chicken breasts, cubed

2 cups short-grain rice

1 onion, chopped

2 sausages, cut into bite-size pieces

1/3 cup olives

2 small-medium tomatoes, peeled and chopped

¼ cup green peas

1 tsp Spanish paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground black pepper

a few threads of saffron

6-7 uncooked shrimp, peeled

1 ¼ cup chicken stock

1 cup dry white wine

olive oil

(optional) 6-7 scrubbed mussels

Turn rice cooker on to the cook setting. In the open rice cooker, add two tablespoons of olive oil, and sauté the onion for one minute.

Add the chicken and sausage, and stir around to brown slightly about one to two minutes.

Add the rice, and stir it into the oil. Allow the rice to toast for a minute or two.

Add the tomatoes, peas, olives, white wine, chicken stock, and seasonings (paprika, oregano, pepper, and saffron), stirring to combine.

Close the lid of the rice cooker, and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rice is al dente.

Add the shrimp (and if desired, mussels). Cook an additional 5-10 minutes, until shrimp is cooked (and mussels open, if using).

Stir rice, check for seasonings and add additional salt if required. Serve with lemon wedges.

BOURBON ROTISSERIE PORK ROAST

1 5-6 pound boneless pork shoulder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Rub:

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons mustard seed

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Mop:

1 cup bourbon

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 small onion, pureed

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup corn syrup (preferably dark)

2 tablespoons brown mustard

To make rub, place peppercorns and mustard seed in a coffee grinder. Pulverize and place in small bowl. Add remaining rub ingredients. Season pork shoulder with rub, wrap in plastic, and place in refrigerate for 12 to 15 hours. Let meat stand at room temperature 30-45 minutes before grilling. Season with kosher salt. As roast is resting, whisk ingredients for mop in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Preheat grill and follow instructions for using rotisserie. Secure roast on rotisserie rod and cook over direct low heat for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. The internal temperature should be 175 degrees F. After the first hour of cooking, apply mop every 20 minutes for the remainder of cook time. Remove roast from rotisserie, cover with foil, and let stand 20 minutes before slicing.