Recipe: SMC shares a healthy summer picnic recipe

Healthy Summer Picnic Recipe

Summer has arrived and the picnic season is upon us. One of the most delightful ways to celebrate our freedom is to picnic with friends and family. The staff and board members at the Shingletown Medical Center wish you a safe and fun-filled summer and would like to share this healthy picnic recipe with you.

Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad

Loaded with fresh tomatoes, peppers and cilantro and seasoned with cumin and chile, this shrimp and black bean salad recipe has all the flavors of a great fresh salsa and is a quick and easy no-cook recipe. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh corn tortillas.

Nutrition Profile: Diabetic Appropriate, Gluten-Free, Healthy Aging. Heart Healthy, Low Added Sugars, Low-Calorie, Low Sodium

¼ cup cider vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile in adobo or more to taste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp cut into ½-inch pieces

1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

1 large poblano pepper or bell pepper, chopped

cup chopped scallions

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Whisk vinegar, oil, chipotle, cumin and salt in a large bowl. Add shrimp, beans, tomatoes, poblano (or bell pepper), scallions and cilantro; toss to coat. Serve room temperature or cold. Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tip: Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce are smoked jalapeños packed in a flavorful sauce. Look for the small cans with Mexican foods at large supermarkets. Once opened, they’ll keep up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer.

For shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices, look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can’t find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America—it’s more likely to be sustainably caught. To peel, grasp the legs and hold onto the tail while you twist off the shell. To devein, use a paring knife to make a slit along the length of the shrimp. Remove the dark digestive tract (or “vein”) with the knife tip.

Nutrition information:

Serving size: about 1½ cups

Per serving: 272 calories; 12 g fat(2 g sat); 6 g fiber; 19 g carbohydrates; 21 g protein; 80 mcg folate; 143 mg cholesterol; 5 g sugars; 0 g added sugars; 756 IU vitamin A; 32 mg vitamin C; 108 mg calcium; 2 mg iron; 410 mg sodium; 533 mg potassium

Shingletown Medical Center Board Members and Staff wish you a “Healthy and Cool Summer”

Please view our website for additional medical articles along with upcoming health and wellness related classes http://shingletownmedcenter.org