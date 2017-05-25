Recipe: Beautiful and healthy dessert for your Memorial Day weekend

Celebrate Memorial Day in a healthy way with this tasty and healthy Memorial Day recipe hand-picked for you and sure to fool party guests into eating healthy! This Red, White and Blueberry Trifle is a beautiful, guiltless dessert that will make your Memorial Day gathering proud. A heavenly mixed berry trifle made with summer fresh blueberries, strawberries, white chocolate pudding, angel foods cake and whipped cream.

Using store bought angel foods cake makes this quick and easy to prepare and no need to heat up the kitchen, but you can use a box mix or make it from scratch if you prefer, whatever you decide this will still be fabulous!

Red, White and Blueberry Trifle

Ingredients:

10 oz. angel food cake, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 pints strawberries, sliced

2 pints blueberries

For the cream filling:

6 tbsp. fat-free sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups cold water

1 (4 oz.) package white chocolate or cheesecake instant pudding mix

12 oz. frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions:

Whisk the condensed milk and water in a bowl. Whisk in the pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set; fold in the whipped topping.

Arrange half of the cake in the bottom of a 14-cup trifle dish. Sprinkle evenly with a layer of blueberries. Spread half of the cream mixture over the blueberries and gently spread. Top with a layer of strawberries. Layer the remaining cake cubes on top of the strawberries, then add more blueberries and top with the remaining cream mixture. Finish with the remaining strawberries and blueberries, arranging them in a pretty pattern. Cover and refrigerate at least one 1 hour.

Servings: 14 • Serving Size: 1 cup

Calories: 169.1 • Fat: 0.4 g • Protein: 2.5 g • Carb: 38 g • Fiber: 3.0 g • Sugar: 16.5 g • Sodium: 102.8 mg

Shingletown Medical Center Board Members and Staff wish you a

“Healthy” and “Safe” Memorial Day!

Please view our website for additional medical articles along with upcoming

health and wellness related classes http://shingletownmedcenter.org