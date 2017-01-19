RCRC installs 2017 officers and presents Rural Leadership Awards

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) installed its 2017 Officers and presented its Rural Leadership Awards at their annual reception in Sacramento earlier this week. Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams was installed as Chair, Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn was installed as First Vice Chair, and Tuolumne County Supervisor Randy Hanvelt was installed as Second Vice Chair. Glenn County Supervisor John Viegas remains an Officer as Immediate Past Chair. The newly installed Officers will lead the organization in championing policies on behalf of California’s rural counties.

“There are a lot of challenges facing California’s rural counties this year, and I am honored that my fellow rural county leaders have entrusted me to navigate RCRC’s efforts as Chair,” said Supervisor Williams. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with RCRC Board Members and staff on strategies and opportunities that raise the level of awareness of rural communities in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., and advance the policies set forth by the organization.”

In addition to the Installation of Officers, Rural Leadership Awards were presented to two officials who have demonstrated an understanding of, and leadership in, rural issues and the unique challenges that rural communities face.

Assembly Member Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) was the first recipient of the 2016 Rural Leadership Award.

“California’s rural counties face unique challenges and obstacles when dealing with state and federal policies, and it can often be difficult to effectively communicate these challenges in Sacramento,” said Kevin Cann, RCRC Past Chair and Mariposa County Supervisor. “We truly appreciate Assembly Member Bigelow’s leadership in the Legislature over the past four years on a wide range of issues, including efforts to secure funding for local fairs, addressing tree mortality problems in the Central Sierras, securing funds for Calaveras County in light of the devastating Butte Fire, and raising the level of awareness on many other issues of importance to California’s rural counties.”

“I am honored and grateful to receive the RCRC Rural Leadership Award,” said Assembly Member Bigelow. “Having worked on my family’s ranch for decades, I know firsthand of the many challenges faced in rural California. I’ve tried to bring my passion for rural California to the Capitol over the past four years, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for rural communities.”

Former Deputy Cabinet Secretary Wade Crowfoot, now serving as CEO of the Water Foundation, was the second recipient of the 2016 Rural Leadership Award.

“Collaborative partnerships and a willingness to listen are vital components of RCRC’s advocacy efforts,” said Randy Hanvelt, RCRC Second Vice Chair and Tuolumne County Supervisor. “As Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Governor Brown, Mr. Crowfoot served as a motivating force for action in some of the most dire issues facing California’s rural counties, exemplified by his tireless efforts to mitigate the tree mortality emergency prevalent in our counties, and through securing funding for forest health and restoration programs at the federal level. RCRC appreciates Mr. Crowfoot’s leadership, and continual willingness to understand and empathize with the issues facing rural California counties.”

“I am grateful to receive this Rural Leadership Award,” said Crowfoot. “California’s rural communities are our state’s unsung heroes, providing Americans the food we eat, and the resources that power our daily lives. But too often, rural communities’ needs are overlooked in public policy discussions. So it has been a true honor to make sure that rural voices are heard within our State Capitol.”

In addition to the 2017 Officers, five regional representatives were appointed at the RCRC Board of Directors Meeting earlier in the day. These representatives join the Officers to make up the full 2017 RCRC Executive Committee. The regional representatives were appointed as follows:

Region 1: Supervisor Les Baugh (Shasta)

Region 2: Supervisor Doug Teeter (Butte)

Region 3: Supervisor Diane Dillon (Napa)

Region 4: Supervisor Matt Kingsley (Inyo)

Region 5: Supervisor David Rogers (Madera)

Details on RCRC’s 2017 Executive Committee and other Committee Chairs can be accessed here.

About Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC)

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is a thirty-five member county strong service organization that champions policies on behalf of California’s rural counties. RCRC is dedicated to representing the collective unique interests of its membership, providing legislative and regulatory representation at the State and Federal levels, and providing responsible services for its members to enhance and protect the quality of life in rural California counties. To learn more about RCRC, visit rcrcnet.org and follow @RuralCounties on Twitter.