Rachel Jones located in remote area near Ono Store

Rachel Jones was located in a remote area several miles west of the Ono Store. Jones was suffering from extreme dehydration and wounds from exposure. She was airlifted to Shasta Regional Medical Center where she was admitted and is being treated for her injuries.

At the conclusion of this investigation, it has been determined there was no foul play in the disappearance of Jones. The Redding Police Department thanks the community for their assistance through this investigation. The Redding Police Department would also like to thank the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta County Search and Rescue team for their assistance in locating Jones.