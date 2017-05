On Friday, May 9, 2017, at 8:57 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator responded to 1012 Layton Road in Redding, California regarding a deceased person who suffered a single gunshot wound. The decedent was identified as 44-year-old Daniel Fern Bissell of Quincy, California. This incident is being investigated by the Redding Police Department and a postmortem autopsy has been scheduled.