Quality improvement classes at Wellness Center to begin

The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) is launching its second year of the “Quality Improvement Program Peer-led Self-Management Support Group” classes. This program provides free-to-the-public classes focusing on health, exercise, nutrition and behavior health support groups.

These fun and informative classes will be held in the SMC Wellness Center located at Black Butte Elementary School in room 20. If possible, please bring a mat, towel, and water to all classes. For the Core Fit & Yoga classes please also bring a resistant band and for the Kickboxing class please bring gloves.

Due to space limitation classes will be held to 15 participants, so please come early for registration.

“Core Fit Program”

Thursday’s – 9:00am-10:00am—Six week program beginning February 23 thru March 30

This is a core workout class focusing on strengthening stabilizer muscles to improve posture, balance, and reduce preventable injuries. Education regarding core strengthening will be discussed.

“Improving your Health and Wellness through Yoga”

Thursday’s – 10:30am to 11:30am—Program will run also begin February 23 and run through to mid-September

This yoga class will focus on flexibility, balance, coordination, and the importance of healthy nutrition and water intake. Through these classes you will learn ways to improve your overall health and various ways to decrease stress and anxiety.

“Cardio Kickboxing”

Friday’s – 10:00am to 11:00am—Six week program beginning February 24 thru March 31

Cardio kickboxing is a combination of dance and martial arts, incorporating punching and kicking combinations, i.e.: Jabs, upper cuts, hooks and kicks to improve overall strength, toning, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, balance, reduce injury, stress and focus on fat loss.

SMC will also be offering additional classes such as “These Shoes Were Made for Walking” and various other nutrition based classes in the coming months. Dates and times will be announced once confirmed.

For further information on the above reference classes please contact Kelly Bullan at 530-474-3390 ext. 306 and/or visit our website: www.shingletownmedcenter.org

