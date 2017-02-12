After pursuit in Oak Run, suspect with extensive, violent criminal history arrested for multiple accounts

On Saturday, 02/11/17 at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Burney Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Toyota passenger vehicle in the Oak Run area for vehicle code violations.

As the initial deputy initiated the traffic stop with overhead emergency lights and siren, the driver of the vehicle failed to yield. The vehicle continued to the intersection of Buzzard Roost Road at Phillips Road and slowed down. The suspect then accelerated and continued southbound on Phillips Road. The suspect was pointing his hand out of the window of the vehicle towards the left side of the roadway. The suspect continued to flee, driving southbound on Phillips Road in the northbound lane. The suspect turned into a driveway on Johnson Ranch Road and continued down the driveway without stopping.

At the north end of the property the suspect, who was immediately recognized from prior contacts as Victorio Tort Rhoades, jumped out of the driver’s seat and ran northbound. Deputies had prior knowledge Rhoades was on active CDC Parole and was wanted for absconding. Rhoades was wearing a large puffy jacket and yelled, “I have a gun!” Rhoades reached towards his waistband and grabbed for an unknown object. Sheriff’s Office Canine “Blitz” was deployed and apprehended Rhoades. Rhoades fought with and assaulted “Blitz” by grabbing his neck and attempting to strangle him. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to detain Rhoades and safely restrain him in handcuffs.

Victorio Tort Rhoades has an extensive and violent criminal history. Rhoades has been arrested 19 times in Shasta County for charges ranging from possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, felony evading/vehicle pursuit, possession of ammunition with a prior felony conviction, possession of a concealed firearm within a motor vehicle, obstructing or resisting arrest, felony domestic violence, assault, burglary, robbery, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of Parole.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined the vehicle was previously reported stolen to the Redding Police Department. The vehicle’s license plates had been removed and replaced with Redding area dealer paper license plates. Rhoades was transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the altercation. Rhoades was later transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for assault on a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading/vehicle pursuit, and a violation of Parole. An additional charge of assault on a police canine will be submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

K-9 “Blitz” was not seriously injured during the incident and required no medical attention for the assault he sustained.