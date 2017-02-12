Public safety closure of Sacramento River due to high water levels

CURRENT CONDITIONS

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is currently releasing 70,000 cfs as of 10:00 a.m., Feb 12, 2017. The releases are necessary to ensure adequate flood storage in Shasta Lake. Water levels will continue to rise as it takes time for tributaries and mountain runoff to reach the valley floor.

Homeowners whose properties are adjacent to the Sacramento River should take precautionary measures such as moving personal property to higher ground and/or sandbagging. Citizens need to watch potential rising river levels and evacuate areas as the situation dictates.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens the dangers of attempting to cross through roadways that have high standing water. It is easy to underestimate the force and power of water. Vehicles can quickly become unstable in moving water. Experts agree that if you fall into only 6 inches of water that is moving at only 6 mph it is unlikely that you will be able to stand up again. The Sheriff’s Office would like to express the seriousness of the current flooding and remind all citizens to not attempt to by-pass road closures via vehicle or foot. There are several road closures throughout Shasta County and the Cities of Redding and Anderson. Please remain clear of these closures.

We recognize that the 2017 flooding is a historical event, however, public safety is priority. Citizens are asked to use caution and remain at safe distances from flood areas when taking photographs. Water is rising rapidly in some areas and within only a few minutes water is covering roadways where only moments before it was not.

RIVER CLOSURE

With Shasta Dam releases being raised to 70,000 cfs, Sheriff Tom Bosenko has closed the Sacramento River to recreational use and boating effective immediately. This closure is necessary due to the dangerous conditions created by the high river flows, debris and for public safety. This closure is pursuant to Section 409.5 of the California penal code and does not apply to any lakes in Shasta County.

People should use common sense and avoid using the river and its tributaries until the flows return to normal, at which time this order will be rescinded. High releases have caused localized flooding in many areas, as well as road closures throughout the county. The closure will be lifted as soon as it is safe. The intent of this order is to avoid the unnecessary risk to the recreational river user/boater and rescue personnel. Any violation of this order will be subject to citation or arrest.

A public Information line has been established at 530-225-2510 or you may call 211 for public information if you have any questions.

For Animal Evacuations please call 530-245-6065.

If you have an emergency please contact SHASCOM at 530-245-6540 or 911.