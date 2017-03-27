Public invited to hear updates on the Downtown Redding Specific Plans

The meeting will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room adjacent to the City Council Chambers, 777 Cypress Avenue.

Staff and project consultants will provide a brief presentation on the Specific Plan Update at 4:15 p.m. and will repeat it again at 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. Topic stations will be set up around the room so citizens can see and provide feedback on the alternatives for land use and open space locations and pedestrian and bicycle improvements throughout Downtown. City staff and consultants will be present to hear ideas for improvements and explain the process.

The intent of the Downtown Redding Specific Plan is to lay the foundation for the transformation of Downtown through various policies, development standards/guidelines, and capital improvements. The goal is to maintain and enhance Downtown economically and physically, ensuring it is a commerce and cultural center for the City. The existing Specific Plan was adopted by the City Council in 2001. The current update is being performed by PlaceWorks consultants.

To see more about what the planning process includes, please visit the project website: www.downtownreddingplan.com.