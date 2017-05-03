Prescribed burn planned near Diestelhorst Bridge

Redding Fire Department, Cal FIRE and City of Redding Parks crews are planning a fire hazard mitigation and training burn at the Diestelhorst property on Thursday, May 4, 2017, to burn and reduce the amount of fuel in preparation for wildland fire season. Residents can expect to see smoke in the area between the North Market Street Bridge, the Sacramento River and Benton Drive. Residents are advised to drive carefully in the area, as smoke will be visible and fire apparatus and crews will be working in the area.