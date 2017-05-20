Plane from Stockton loses power, crashes six miles short of runway

On Friday, May 19, 2017 at 12:21 p.m., SHASCOM received an emergency call from Air Traffic Controllers at the Redding Municipal Airport. They advised there was an inbound plane declaring an unknown type of emergency and the pilot did not believe he would make it to the runway. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the incident and while responding, Shascom advised the plane was approximately six miles south of the airport. Seconds after the updated location, deputies were advised the plane, “fell off the radar” somewhere in the Cottonwood area. Witnesses in the area of Lyle Lane and Locust Road saw the plane flying low and crash into a nearby field. Deputies arrived and located the pilot being treated by medical personnel. The pilot was identified as Pete Bulthuis, DOB 03/12/42. He advised he had taken off from the Stockton, Ca area and while making his descent into Redding, his plane began losing power. Bulthuis stated he took immediate action and tried to land his plane on Locust Road near the intersection of Lyle Lane. Bulthuis related that his right wing hit a power pole causing his plane to flip over and crash into the field. He was able to get out of the plane on his own which is described as a 4-seat Cessna 182. Bulthuis was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the California Highway Patrol, Redding Police Department, Anderson Police Department, and local Medical and Fire personnel. The FFA and NTSB have been contacted and advised of this incident. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the initial investigation and forward the case to the FFA and NTSB.