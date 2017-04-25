PG&E and Redding veterans celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, PG&E and the California Veterans Home in Redding are celebrating National Arbor Day by planting trees and celebrating the many benefits of trees.

Volunteers from PG&E and staff at the Veterans Home will plant four flowering plum trees at 10:15 a.m. on the grounds of the facility located at 3400 Knighton Road, Redding

In recognition of National Arbor Day, PG&E reminds the public to call 811 before you dig and to plant the right tree in the right place. Arbor Day encourages and promotes focus on our urban forests. PG&E encourages green, healthy cities, but reminds our customers that trees must be planted safely and in a manner that won’t conflict with both our underground and overhead facilities.

Planting of trees has been especially important this year because of tree mortality caused by the drought. Although we are out of the drought, years of water shortages are still affecting trees. Reestablishing trees now will help to bring green back into the community.

National Arbor Day

April 28, 2017 marks the 145th celebration of Arbor Day. A holiday established in 1872 in Nebraska City to inspire people to plant trees, it became a legal holiday in 1885. To help people across the country get more easily involved in celebrating the country’s first environmental holiday, the Arbor Day Foundation has launched celebratearborday.com. People can visit the website to see what is going on in their local community as well as to plant trees and plan their own Arbor Day celebrations.