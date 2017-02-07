Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey at the Cascade Theatre of Peter, Paul and Mary

Folk singing icons Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of the group Peter, Paul and Mary perform at Redding’s historic Cascade Theatre on Saturday, March 11th at 7:30pm. Don’t miss this legendary duo bringing their wholesome harmonies to the intimate Cascade Theatre.

Having just celebrated their 50th anniversary together, Grammy-winners Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey carry on the proud tradition of the 1960s iconic folk-singing trio Peter, Paul and Mary. Peter and Paul continue to perform as a duo, singing many of the groups classic hits.

In the 1960s, the group Peter, Paul and Mary brought folk music out of the coffeehouses and onto the airwaves. With their seamless three-part harmonies, they achieved the commercial success that paved the way for performers like Bob Dylan and John Denver. Their political lyrics struck a chord with the baby boom generation, as they gave voice to the struggle for civil rights, the women’s movement and efforts to end the war in Vietnam.

The group proved crucial in bridging generations and in reclaiming folks potency as a social, cultural and political force. They played together as a trio for nearly five decades, until the death of Mary Travers in 2009. Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey have continued on and proven to be among the most durable music acts in history. Hits like If I Had A Hammer, Puff (The Magic Dragon), Blowin In The Wind, and Leaving On A Jet Plane are staples of the American folk music canon.

Tickets are $29-$52 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2016-17 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.