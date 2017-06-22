Period of extreme heat continues—cooling centers to open

In response to the extremely hot weather, Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency has been following its heat response plan which includes checking on members of the population that are at risk, distributing educational information about staying cool to the public and working with community partners to plan for the opening of cooling centers.

With forecasted excessive heat expected to continue, Cooling Centers are now open today until 8 pm at the following locations:

John Beaudet Community Center—1525 Median Avenue, Shasta Lake City

St. James Lutheran Church—2500 Shasta View Dr., Redding

These Cooling Centers will also be available from 9 am to 8 pm through Saturday, June 24.

Cooling centers differ from public air-conditioned places such as malls or libraries in that they are site dedicated only to provide respite from extreme heat during specific times of day. Public air-conditioned places include:

NORTHWEST

John Beaudet Senior Community Center (when not in use as a Cooling Center)—1525 Median Ave, Shasta Lake, 275-2506; Hours: Monday -Friday, 9 am – 1 pm

REDDING

Good News Rescue Mission—3100 South Market St., Redding, 242-5920; Hours: Daily, 7 am -7 pm

Mt. Shasta Mall—900 Dana Dr., Redding, 223-3575; Hours: Monday -Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm, Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

Redding Library—110 Parkview Dr., Redding, 245-7250; Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 am -8 pm, Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 1 pm – 5 pm; closed major holidays

SOUTHWEST

Anderson Library—3200 West Center St., Anderson, 365-7685; Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm; closed major holidays

Cottonwood Community Library—3427 Main Street, Cottonwood, 347-4818; Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 11 am – 5 pm, Wednesday, 11 am – 6 pm, Saturday, 11 am – 2 pm; Closed: Thursday, Friday, Sunday; closed major holidays

Frontier Senior Center—2081 Frontier Trail, Anderson, 365-3254; —available to seniors only; Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 5 pm

With community events scheduled and local sports teams practicing, Shasta County HHSA officials urge the public to remain vigilant when it comes to preventing heat-related illness and encourage people to take special precautions when outdoors. Prolonged exposure to excessive heat can lead to heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke. Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and symptoms can include: altered mental state; red, hot and dry skin; rapid pulse; throbbing headache and unconsciousness. Without immediate treatment and cooling, people with heat stroke can die. Heat exhaustion may include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea and can turn into heat stroke if the person is not quickly cooled. Excessive heat may also cause fainting or heat cramps.

Some health conditions such as obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, certain medications and drug and alcohol use can increase risk for heat-related illness and death. Excessive heat can also increase the risk of heart attacks and related conditions. During this stretch of extreme heat, be sure to:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid dehydrating beverages like Caffeinated drinks (tea, coffee, energy drinks and sodas) Alcohol Sugary drinks

Stay cool indoors Stay in an air-conditioned area, if possible. A cool shower or bath is also a good way to cool off. Swamp coolers and fans may not sufficiently prevent heat illness during extreme heat.

Wear light clothing and sunscreen Choose lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. A wide-brimmed hat will keep your head cool. Use a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher and reapply every two hours while in the sun (all skin types).

Schedule outdoor activities carefully Try to be less active during midday and late afternoon, the hottest part of the day. Rest often in a shady area. Never leave kids or pets in a parked car.

Pace yourself Take frequent, regularly scheduled breaks in a cool or shaded place. If your heart pounds, you become out of breath, lightheaded, confused, weak or feel faint, stop your activity, drink water or juice, and rest in a cool or shady area.

Use a buddy system Check on your friends and family and have someone do the same for you. Check on the elderly and people with health conditions twice a day during a heat wave.



Please do your part to stay safe and watch out for family members and vulnerable populations. For more information on heat-related safety, including a list of public air-conditioned places, go to www.shastahhsa.net and click “Stay Safe in the Heat” at the top of the page. The public can also dial 211, or go to www.211shasta.com for access to this information.