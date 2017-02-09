Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Shasta Lake

On Thursday, 02/09/17, at approximately 10:16 a.m.., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake responded to the area of Cascade Blvd. at Third St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian (Case #17-4540). Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the victim, Earnest Dale Cox (56 years), who was being treated by medical personnel who were already on scene.

It was determined that a dark gray full size pickup with a lighter gray camper shell was travelling northbound on Cascade Blvd. The vehicle struck Cox who was also walking northbound on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle was last seen near the intersection of Cascade Blvd. and Shasta Dam Blvd.

Cox was transported to Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.