Pedestrian dies at scene after being struck by vehicle

On April 6, 2017 at approximately 8:16 PM, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision near the intersection of N. Market St. and Riverside Dr.

Officers arrived and determined the driver of a GMC Yukon was driving north on N. Market St. in the #2 lane. A pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was crossing eastbound N. Market St. when he was struck by the GMC Yukon. The pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing at the time of the collision and was crossing outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was determined to be deceased on scene. The driver of the GMC Yukon was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor for the driver. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.