Partnership of six agencies to unveil $2.6 million plan to change how abused children are cared for across Shasta County

Six Shasta County agencies charged with managing incidents of child abuse in the region have formed a new partnership resulting in the non-profit Children’s Legacy Center. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Redding Police Department, Anderson Police Department, Health and Human Services Agency (Child Protective Services and Mental Health), and Shasta Community Health Center have come together to create the Children’s Legacy Center to more effectively and compassionately care for abused children.

“The need to take care of child victim’s in a manner that lessens the traumatic effect should be a top priority for our community,” said Redding Chief of Police, Robert Paoletti, and Chairman of the new partnership.

The joint project unveiled today is based on a model for aiding child abuse victims that was founded in 1985 in Huntsville, Alabama: the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). There are now over 950 CAC’s in 25 countries around the world, each one created and customized by their own community. This child-focused, evidence-based approach is proven to reduce community costs and increase prosecutions. It has a 98 percent success rate of being beneficial to the healing of the child and his/her non-offending family.

“The Sacramento Valley and Shasta/Cascade region has some of the worst statistics surrounding child abuse in California, and Shasta County is right in the heart of that area,” said the new project’s Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly Johnson.

“In our current system, these children must tell their painful story as many as 10 times. By the time a child walks through the doors of my office they don’t want to talk about their experience and are fearful they will have to describe it again,” said Sarah Murphy, Deputy District Attorney and co-founder. “One benefit of the Children’s Legacy Center will be reducing these difficult experiences to as few as two times.”

The Children’s Legacy Center will be a $2.6 million facility located in Redding. Along with a collaborative approach to investigating and prosecuting child abuse cases, our center will also house a non-acute sexual assault and medical exam room, a wide range of therapeutic services, and short-term housing.

The goal of the board is to begin fundraising efforts immediately as the timeline to open the center’s doors is heavily dependent on funding. The $2.6 million fundraising goal will cover the estimated budget for constructing the facility and first year operation expenses. Long-term sustainability is a top priority for the board and the founders, and, as such, multiple revenue sources are being sought from the beginning. These include grant funding, private donors, business sponsors, and insurance billing, to name a few.

“The founders and board of Shasta County’s proposed Children’s Legacy Center believe it is time to draw a line in the sand regarding abused children,” added Johnson. “Every child in our community should know we care about their protection, they are valuable, they are home. It is time to stop the cycle of abuse and violence and it begins with the child.”