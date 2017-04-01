Partial remains of suspected murder victim located at Whiskeytown Lake

On Friday, March 31, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m., divers with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit, located a human leg which is believed to be part of Bridget Jacobs body at Whiskeytown Lake, in the area of the Brandy Creek Marina. The leg was located in approximately 40 feet of water approximately 100 yards past the buoy line in the area where witnesses recalled seeing Jacob Phillips in the blue boat on the evening of March 19. The leg was attached to a cinder block secured with a tie strap. Based upon the condition of the leg, it appears that Bridget’s body has been dismembered.

During today’s dive operation, a diver suffered a minor ear injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Dive efforts have concluded for the day due to safety and fatigue, however dive efforts will resume tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, 2017.