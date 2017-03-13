Park’s Wine and Dine raises funds for 2017 projects

The Palo Cedro Community Park fundraiser, The Celebration of North State Wines, took place this year at Mercy Oaks on March 11, 2017. Proceeds went towards a new events gazebo that is in phase two of three in ground breaking. The park has received a $22,000 grant that was provided by Redding Sunrise and East Redding Rotary Clubs for this project.

Also, this year in anticipation to start spring or early summer is a covered picnic pavilion, a basketball half-court and horseshoe pits provided as an Eagle Scout projects by Brandon Oliphant and James Alspach of Troop 125.

Patrons attending the 13th annual Wine and Dine sampled wines provided by 14 local wineries that were complemented by paired hors d’oeuvres and then guests lined up for a beautiful buffet provided by Casual to Elegant Catering. Entertainment by NorthBeat Classic Rock, provided guests with an upbeat vibe and the event emceed b­­­y Patrick John of Q97, kept everything running smoothly.

Guests found several different ways to try their luck at winning valuable prizes; five power-hour raffles that were generously sponsored by Ortega’s Restaurant included—an epic slow cooker, retro looking toaster oven, and a Keurig coffee maker; or raffles for a few different handguns; a silent auction—of an assortment of beautiful gourmet, unique baskets; or the grand finale, a live auction emceed by master auctioneer Lee Luft.

Live auction prizes were: a Stillwater Hunt Club sponsored by Glen and Wanda Hawes that went for $800; a 80-mile whitewater jet boat excursion of the Rogue River that included lodging and travel/gas card sponsored by Lon and Deena Tatom went for $550; a Yetti Tundra 105 cooler with a surprise gift inside sponsored by Rader Excavating went for $600; 24 tons of aggregate base from Mountain Gate Quarry sponsored by Corkey Harmon went for $550; 4 baseball tickets behind home plate — Giants versus Rockies sponsored by East Cypress Mini Storage plus travel/gas cards went for $1200; A Trinity River Fly Fishing package sponsored by Josh Barker of Remax Town and Country Real Estate went for $475; two-night stay in Reno at the Peppermill sponsored by Bat Electric went for $600; a Calistoga Spa package with Calistoga Inn and travel/dining cards sponsored by Dignity Health went for $600; two mid-court basketball tickets that included dinner and a night stay at the Hyatt Regency sponsored by Steve Craft of Coldwell Banker C&C Properties that went for $1100; a buyer’s choice of one load of landscaping material sponsored by Eddie Axner Construction went for $4500; a Dual Zone wine cooler sponsored by Ark Design Construction and Roofing went for $525; a pair of ¾ diamond earrings sponsored by Goldmart Jewelers went for $875; and a seven-night houseboat trip sponsored by Silverthorn Resort went for $4400. With a whopping total of $13,200 in live auction items.

The wineries participating were: Dakaro Cellars, Churn Creek Cellars, Burnsini Vineyards, Albireo Cellars, Almendra Winery & Distillery, Bertagna Son Kissed Vineyards, Lassen Peak Winery, Long Creek Ranch & Winery, Matson Vineyards, Merlo Family Winery, Moseley Family Cellars and New Clairvaux Vineyard.

This event is a major undertaking and everyone involved did a fantastic job. Thank you Palo Cedro Park committee with the volunteering of your time for our community. Their moto can’t say it any better — “Building a Better Community Through Parks and Recreation.”

Mark your calendars for these two upcoming Palo Cedro Community Park events;

Saturday, April 15th for their Annual Spring East Celebration with egg hunt across several acres, Easter Bunny appearance, food, music raffles, face painting and more.

Saturday, June 17th for their Paella in the park dinner fundraiser. Enjoy a delicious paella prepared in the park by Redding Sunrise and East Redding Rotary Clubs.