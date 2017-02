SHASTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE —300 PARK MARINA CIRCLE CLOSURE

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building, located at 300 Park Marina Circle, will be closed to the public on Tuesday 2/14/2017 through Wednesday 2/15/2017 due to the flooding taking place on Park Marina Drive. The office will re-open as soon as possible.

If you have an emergency please contact SHASCOM at 530-245-6540 or 911.