Palomino wants y’all to know that your money goes to save real horses

By Palomino Armstrong

As usual, the information we received when we get a call usually changes by the time we actually pick up. This time was no different. We were able to save new orphans Double-J and Trailer, thanks to the awesome folks at the actual DOUBLE-J TRAILERS in Woodland WA.

We also have seven orphans in the trailer. We thought we would be picking up more adults but this time we were not offered that choice.

We purchased all the horse kids and spent just short of $900 to get them all vetted. So we are just shy of $2000 to save these kids just to get them in the trailer.

Thank you to all if you who donated to help with this rescue. Covering even part of the costs helps tremendously. The horses (and I) so appreciate it!

We just wanted to make sure y’all knew what horses we actually picked up, and that your money goes to save real horses LOL.

Please help us continue to make a difference in these critters lives, and THANK YOU for all the love and support!

If you want to help You can go to You Caring – to help us keep saving lives..You can go to Paypal – Palominodancer@yahoo.com or go to www.chillypepper.org if you would like to help these horses.

You can donate via check at Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, P.O. Box 190 Golconda, NV 89414 You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458.

NO MATTER HOW BIG OR HOW SMALL – WE SAVE THEM ALL! SAVING GOD’S CRITTERS – FOUR FEET AT A TIME

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, LRTC PROJECT – Rescue & Rehab

LRTC (Least Resistance Training Concepts) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 68-0434118