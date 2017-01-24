Palomino seeks help as they head out the door to South Dakota

By Palomino Armstrong

As I steal a few moments to send out a quick update, Matt and I are on our way back to South Dakota. The good news is that we are delivering 4 horses to their new homes before we go back. We placed 2 last week and are so happy as we cannot afford to “rescue & not rehome”. LOL However, we need help badly with the ongoing expenses involved in this operation and for the special needs kids who are landing at Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang.

We are spending about $300 per month for milk powder per baby, and we currently have six on “liquid gold”. So that is roughly $1800 just for milk, and then we are going through about 4 bags? of milk pellets at roughly $100 each bag. These kids were a bit behind so they are taking extra. Add to that the enormous amounts of hay they are consuming and their bedding and their Mare and Foal Pellets, we are easily spending thousands on just the 6 babies alone. The good news is that they are doing better and better every day.

We spent $1100+ on the last kids that came home to get them vetted and their lil hoofers done. This does not include Coggins or Health Certs etc. or to even get them home. As we are taking on several blind horses that have no where else to go, (including Frosty – the blind black stallion), we need to add additional shelter and make the pen for Shadow and the new blind kids larger than originally planned.

This is Matt’s 5th trip to SD, my 4th (as I lived there for several months) and as it is approximately 1100 miles each way, well that adds up quickly. It costs roughly $900 per trip, and that is just for fuel, motel and an oil change etc. Normally we wouldn’t drive this far over and over but this was a situation God clearly put in front of us. It is and has been exhausting, but knowing at least 270 are in (or will be lol ) in loving homes, it is worth it.

SITUATION UPDATE: Matt and I have more horses to pick up that were already in the 270 number. We are picking up for another sanctuary who agreed to take the horses and they need to go through our place for vetting and hoof care etc. We are responsible for all the preliminary care and then the sanctuary will be giving them a life long home for the rest of their lives. So we need funds for those 10 also. We also need to pick up our stallions and a couple other special needs kids. They were supposed to be picked up a long time ago, but due to the weather and an emergency pick up from CA, this is the soonest we could get back.

So we really need help so we can continue helping the horses in what ever way we are needed.

COURT DATE – The State is trying to remove the horses from ISPMB. IF this happens, they have asked Fleet of Angels to be responsible for finding them safe homes and to take on all responsibility of their care.

IF this happens, we will need to continue to load, sort and help these horses find a safe place to land.

IF this does not happen, I have been told that the numbers would still need to be reduced, so again, we would most likely need to be on hand to help with placement of the horses who were not staying.

So either Matt and I have 3-4 more trips to secure the horses that are already in the 270 number if nothing changes, or we will be there longer if more horses need to be rounded up and sorted. In any case, we also are incurring added expenses to hire someone to stay at Chilly Pepper and take care of all the horses that are already there.

We want to thank everyone again who has been part of this. Y’all are the ones who make it all possible!!!

▪ IF anyone does not receive their end of year tax receipt, please call me at 530 339 1458. For some reason there were a couple of folks whose information did not show up on their credit card donation. * Tax receipts will all be sent out by Jan 30th. Again, you guys are amazing and are so very much appreciated.

