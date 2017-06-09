Palomino makes request for help in honor of a life lost

By Palomino Armstrong

It is with extreme sorrow I share the news that June 1, Colt slipped quietly away with his head in my lap. The vet had been to see him just that afternoon and was extremely pleased with the way his wounds were healing and his progress in general. We knew he was weak but was eating, drinking, pooping and peeing. Unfortunately, the trauma was too much and about an hour before he passed he let me know he was done. So we sat quietly together until he slipped away. As the tears streamed down I reminded him of how many folks loved him and had prayed for him.

So I am hoping that we can honor his memory by saving the mare and foal that are waiting for us to pick them up, as well as the ones who are being rounded up this weekend.

We received the call this morning while we were on the way to get the Rolling Foal Hospital repaired. The -40 degree weather really caused a lot of damage, in spite of our efforts to weatherproof it.

There is a mare and foal in the feedlot and we can save BOTH of them.Prior to saving the band of adults last year, we were not able to save the big horses, only the babies under 6 months of age.

BUT TODAY – we got a call and have the chance to save not only the Foal AND her Mama, but ALL the horses in the next batch that are rounded up, mares, babies and the stallions.

But we NEED YOUR HELP! Saving these horses is not easy nor is it inexpensive. For a batch of 10 adults, the cost for bail would be $1500 – $2,000 with younger ones being a bit less (The mare and foal will be $275). Then we need to get the Coggins tests, and Health certs so we can transport them home. We need to raise at $5,000, as this is just the beginning. So we really really need your help to make this a success story. At this point, we are waiting to find out the number of horses they are bringing in, but at the very least we are bringing the mare and foal home this trip and coming back for more.

The loss of Colt was devastating at the very least, and it has been a really tough year. Out of the 12 babies so far, 3 of them were in such bad shape we didn’t even get to try and help them, and the rest of them (with the exception of Colt), have been placed in their loving, forever homes. So although we have all been through a tremendous amount of loss already this year, we have also saved many lives.

We have also been called in for an emergency rescue of 14 Alpacas. The owner lost her husband and has to be off the property in 3 weeks. So as usual, it is going to be non-stop crazy.

Please help us continue to make a difference in these critters lives, and THANK YOU for all the love and support!