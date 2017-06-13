Palo Cedro’s F.A.R.M. outdoor market to begin this Thursday

Farmers, Artists, and Rural Merchants (F.A.R.M.) will begin to showcase their goods and services at the Palo Cedro Community Park’s new outdoor market this Thursday and for the next 11 Thursdays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The F.A.R.M. season that begins June 15, 2017, and runs through August 24, 2017, will be a fundraiser for the park and future sports playing fields.

For the first Thursday event, local performing and recording artist Mary Ann Coty will entertain us with her eclectic mix of music from original compositions to classic rock and roll, blues and jazz from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the meadow under the oaks. She began her musical career at the age of fourteen singing in Ohio coffee houses. For over 20 years, the Mary Ann Coty Band went on to entertain troops for the USO (United Service Organization). Those years were sandwiched between the decades performing with her much loved, late husband Earl Goheen, in night clubs throughout the west. What does music mean to her? “Music is the ultimate communicator, it bridges all gaps.” What’s up next? More house parties and her 14th International tour! You can hear her music at https://www.reverbnation.com/maryanncoty

Whether your interest is fresh local farm products, individually designed jewelry, art, face painting, prepared food, or to listen to live entertainment, there is something for everyone of all ages to feel good about at the Palo Cedro Community Park’s, Farmers, Artists, and Rural Merchants Market.