Palo Cedro resident receives law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law

Clinton T Williams of Palo Cedro received the juris doctor degree cum laude

on May 6, from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Williams was among 99 students who received their J.D. degree during

commencement ceremonies held on Washington and Lee University’s historic

Front Lawn.

The Washington and Lee School of Law is one of the smallest of the

nation’s top law schools, providing students with an experience that is

not only challenging and stimulating but also personal and collegial. In

recent years, the W&L School of Law has been at the forefront of

curricular reform in legal education, including the innovative third-year

program, which is based entirely on learning through engagement, has been

praised for the way it moves students out of the classroom and into the

real world of legal practice.