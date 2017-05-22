Palo Cedro resident receives law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law

Clinton T Williams of Palo Cedro received the juris doctor degree cum laude
on May 6, from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Williams was among 99 students who received their J.D. degree during
commencement ceremonies held on Washington and Lee University’s historic
Front Lawn.
The Washington and Lee School of Law is one of the smallest of the
nation’s top law schools, providing students with an experience that is
not only challenging and stimulating but also personal and collegial. In
recent years, the W&L School of Law has been at the forefront of
curricular reform in legal education, including the innovative third-year
program, which is based entirely on learning through engagement, has been
praised for the way it moves students out of the classroom and into the
real world of legal practice.