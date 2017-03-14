Palo Cedro resident appointed by governor to State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention

From the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.

Matt Chesnut, 43, of Palo Cedro, has been appointed to the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention. Chesnut has been executive director and chief executive officer at Parent Infant Programs since 2005. He was a behavior analyst at the Yolo County Office of Education from 2003 to 2005. Chesnut was executive director at Applied Behavior Consultants Schools from 2001 to 2003, where he was a teacher from 1999 to 2001. He is a member of Zero to Three and the Infant Development Association of California. Chesnut earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of California, Davis and a Master of Science degree in special education from National University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chesnut is registered without party preference.

