Palo Cedro Printing closing store front, business continues

On April 27, 2017, Palo Cedro Printing located 9481 Deschutes Rd, Palo Cedro, will be closing the store front doors to the business after 11 years. The print shop will not have walk-in location for customers, but will be continuing business at a temporary Bella Vista office maintaining all your printing and notary needs.

Owner Joey Ortez said she will be liquidating the inventory of supplies and furniture as soon as possible. Everything in the store is 50-70% off price tags. “I have a lot to sell, so come down and help me move out!” said Ortez. “I am still in the printing business, but I am closing the store front. I will not have a location for walk in customers until I find a new space. ”

Ortez says, “I want all my loyal customers to know I will still take your phone, text or email orders.” Palo Cedro Printing’s phone number is 547-2266 and email—graphics@palocedroprinting.com .