Palo Cedro Park to host annual Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt  

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, the Palo Cedro Community Park will host its annual Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. and eggtravaganza hunt for children ten years of age and younger beginning at 11:00 a.m..

Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended— additional parking is available down the street in front of the Old Town shopping center and In & Out.

Again this year, the committee has arranged for three separate egg hunts —one for toddlers, one for kids up to ten years and afterwards a golden egg hunt for older children and adults.

Besides the eggtravaganza, there will be a visit by the Easter Bunny with photo opportunities, face painting, crafts, and raffles for valuable prizes. Lunch of hot dogs and chili bowls will be available to hungry families for purchase.

The park committee has been selling tickets for a one in 300 chance to win a week’s stay on a Jones Valley Resort houseboat. Raffle tickets are $20 apiece. During the afternoon, that ticket will be drawn and the lucky winner will be announced. For those interested in purchasing houseboat tickets can contact Kelly at Palo Cedro Feed or call 530-524-5333.