Palo Cedro Community Park to have a corner for Emilie

Before Emilie Reedy passed away last year, her daughter Sandy Beniot had been at the Palo Cedro Community Park and noticed a barbecue pit area that was not useable. Sandy went home and talked to her mom about the barbecue pit and Em suggested her family possibly fixing up that specific area. That was when the conception of Emilie’s Corner began.

Emilie’s Corner will be in the southwest corner of the Park that is located close to the soon-to-be-built gazebo. Along with the barbecue pit, the area will consist of pathways, planters, two concrete tables with handicap accessibility, and a concrete bench with inscription.

When Emilie passed, the family had asked for Park donations in lieu of flowers; the organization has set aside $1445 in her memory.

Besides the donations, Tullis, Inc. will be donating materials towards the project; and Emilie’s great-granddaughters—Morgan and Mason Baseley will be donating 10% profits from the sale of their pigs from the Shasta District Fair Junior Livestock Auction. The girls are members of the Foothill High School FFA Club.

If anyone is interested in donating to the Emilie’s Corner project can send them to the Palo Cedro Community Park. Please make a notation that it is to go towards Emilie and mail to P.O. Box 1112 Palo Cedro, California 96073.