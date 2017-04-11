Palo Cedro Area Chamber to host 17th Annual Show and Shine

Event Reminder—2017 Palo Cedro Show & Shine

Kick off this year’s Kool April Nites week by attending the 17th Annual Show & Shine put on by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel parking lot—9100 Deschutes Rd, Palo Cedro.

Admission is free for spectators and $5 per car for show entries—space is limited and is first come, first serve.

Over 20 trophies will be awarded to show and shine applicants. The first 100 entries will receive a gift bag. BBQ pork sandwiches, drinks, raffle and 50/50 will be available on the grounds for purchase. Call Joey at 547-2266 for more information or to pre-register your show car.