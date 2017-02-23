    Oroville Dam’s lake below maximum level of reservoir

    By Judy -
    0
    64
    Mist rises up from the base of the spillway releasing water from Oroville Dam. The California Department of Water Resources continues to repair the erosion round the Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway. Photo taken February 23, 2017. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources

    Oroville Spillway Incident Update – Feb. 23 AM

    A mist cloud rises up from the base of the Oroville Dam spillway. The California Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 60,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water from the spillway to continually manage lake levels, water flow, and support construction activities. Photo taken February 23, 2017. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources
    Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources

    from the California Depart of Water Resources: http://www.water.ca.gov/recent_news.cfm

    The Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 60,000cfs of water from the Oroville Dam flood control spillway. This rate of flow remains consistent with DWR’s established plan to continually manage lake levels, water

    A worker looks at the Lake Oroville water levels during the sunrise on Thursday morning. The California Department of Water Resources continues to repair the erosion around the clock at the Oroville Dam emergency spillway. Photo taken February 23, 2017. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources
    Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources

    flow, and support construction activities. Lake levels have decreased to 851 feet, 50 feet below the maximum level of

    the reservoir. Outflows are once again exceeding inflows.

    A mist cloud rises up from the base of the Oroville Dam spillway as the California Department of Water Resources continues to repair the erosion at the emergency spillway site. Photo taken February 23, 2017. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources
    Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources

    Work continues on the area below the spillway, the monoliths, access roads, and various eroded areas created by emergency spillway runoff. Rock, aggregate, and cement slur.

