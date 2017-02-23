Oroville Dam’s lake below maximum level of reservoir

from the California Depart of Water Resources: http://www.water.ca.gov/recent_news.cfm
The Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 60,000cfs of water from the Oroville Dam flood control spillway. This rate of flow remains consistent with DWR’s established plan to continually manage lake levels, water
flow, and support construction activities. Lake levels have decreased to 851 feet, 50 feet below the maximum level of
the reservoir. Outflows are once again exceeding inflows.
Work continues on the area below the spillway, the monoliths, access roads, and various eroded areas created by emergency spillway runoff. Rock, aggregate, and cement slur.