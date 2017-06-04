 Organizations across the country are preparing to celebrate June as Great Outdoors Month 2017  

Great Outdoors Month 2017 Will Be Most Important Ever

For Great Outdoors Month 2017, public and private partners are coming together to make events like Kids to Parks Day, National Trails Day, National Get Outdoors Day, National Fishing and Boating Week, the Great Outdoors Day of Service, Great American Campout and more bigger and better than ever before. Bipartisan support for Great Outdoors Month continues. The President is expected to join all 50 governors in proclaiming June as Great Outdoors Month. Governors will host kids on their residences’ lawns or in nearby state parks to introduce them to great outdoors experiences close to home.

On June 2, 2017, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued a proclamation declaring June 2017 as Great Outdoors Month in the State of California.

This year will be incredibly important for outdoor recreation. New studies by the recreation community will document just how important outdoor recreation is to local, state and national economies, and recreation needs will be considered as the nation designs a new infrastructure investment program. As more and more Americans look for healthy, fun ways to stay active, the outdoor recreation community is uniquely positioned to help people lead healthier lifestyles by connecting them with their great outdoors – and the celebration of Great Outdoors Month 2017 will lead the way!