Oregon man arrested for running butane honey oil lab on Beltline Road

At 7:30 pm Sunday evening, a Redding fireman called the police to report suspicious activity at a warehouse near his fire station on Beltline Rd.

The fireman called SHASCOM dispatch after seeing lights and hearing music coming from inside the warehouse. Because the warehouse had sat empty for many years, he became concerned that trespassers may be afoot.

When patrol officers arrived, they quietly approached the warehouse. A dog suddenly ran at them from an open door, growling in an aggressive manner. An officer deployed pepper spray to keep the dog away from him, at which time two male subjects came running out of the building. The men were immediately detained in order to find out if they were lawfully allowed to be there.

The overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the building did not match the story the men gave them that the building simply contained an auto shop where they were working on cars. The officers entered the building to discover an operational butane honey oil lab with finished product, along with trash bags full of marijuana with which to produce the oil.

An agent from the Shasta County Interagency Narcotic Task Force was summoned to the scene to question the men and collect evidence. One of the men was ultimately released, while the other was arrested for operating the BHO lab. It is still unclear if the men were supposed to be at the location, since the person named by the suspect as the tenant of the building refused to meet with officers.

The arrested subject was identified as John Dale Kealiher, age 25, of Oregon. He was booked at Shasta County Jail with a bail of $500,000.