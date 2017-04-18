One of Metro PCS robbery suspects surrenders to RPD

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, at approximately 2:10 P.M., wanted subject Dennis Carl Chandler, 53 years of Redding, contacted the Redding Police Department to surrender. Chandler was taken into custody without incident at 6241 Churn Creek Road.

Chandler was interviewed by investigators and admitted his involvement in the Metro PCS robbery which occurred on April 13, 2017. Chandler was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of robbery and numerous outstanding warrants. He remains in custody with a bail of $530,000.00

James Patrick Alsip, 55 year of Redding, is also wanted in connection with the Metro PCS robbery, and remains at large. Anyone with information regarding the location of Alsip is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.