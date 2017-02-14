Old Time Fiddlers to present a free concert by “Stormy Weather” at the Palo Cedro Community Guild

On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, the California State Old Time Fiddlers Association—District 6 is sponsoring a free concert and open mic performances at the Palo Cedro Community Guild (previously the Millville Grange) located at 22037 Old Forty-Four Drive in Palo Cedro.

Doors will be open at 1:00 p.m. with an Open Jam for those who would like to arrive early. Followed by the local band, “Stormy Weather” at 2:00 p.m., after that there will be an Open Mic for anyone who would like to select a favorite song or three and share their talents with the audience.

Stormy Weather plays a variety of Americana, Folk, and Folk Rock with acoustic guitars, ukulele, violin and bass. You will hear some of your favorites along with some great originals.

Members of the band include Darlene Storms, singer-songwriter, who plays rhythm guitar and sings lead and backup, Eileen White who has been singing with Darlene for many years and sings lead and backup and also plays percussion and violin. In addition to the ladies in the band there is James Montgomery, who is married to Darlene and plays bass and writes songs. Tom Steep is also a singer-songwriter and sings lead and backup and plays lead and rhythm guitar. The newest member of the band is Mike Deay who sings lead and backup, and plays ukulele and guitar.

Refreshments are provided for purchase by the Guild Members during the event.



More about the band: