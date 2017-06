OLD TIME FIDDLERS CONCERT, JAM & OPEN MIC HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR JUL 2ND, 2017

Old Time Jam, Concert, and Open Mic, July 2nd, 2017, located at St. James Lutheran Church has been CANCELLED due to the Independence Day Holiday.

**********

NEXT SCHEDULED OLD TIME FIDDLERS CONCERT, JAM & OPEN MIC

Old Time Old Time Fiddlers Concert, Jam & open Mic will be held on July 16th, 2017 at the Palo Cedro Community Hall (formerly Millville Grange), 20237 Old Forty-Four Drive, Palo Cedro