Old Time Fiddlers host stage experience event to prepare for state competition

THE OLD TIME FIDDLERS OROVILLE PRE-FIDDLE CONTEST REHEARSAL

The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association, District 6 is hosting an event for all fiddle/guitar/mandolin students to gain some experience on stage, in front of a supportive audience, to help them prepare for the State Competition in Oroville on March 17 and 18th, or just to give them a little practice onstage, whether they intend to compete or not.

We will be dedicating our First Sunday of the Month event, held in the Community Room at the St. James Lutheran Church, to those performers (young and old) that would like to play their best three tunes during a “mock competition” format to be monitored by our experienced fiddle contest emcee, Tex Ash.

The church is located at 2500 Shasta View Drive, Redding CA. The doors open at 1:00 and the performances will begin at 2:00 and will run until 4:30. If time allows we will have Open Mic for others that would like to perform before the day is over.

If you would like to pre-register for the event please contact: George Fredson at george.fredson@yahoo.com or complete a sign-up form at the front table when you arrive. Everyone will perform in the order they sign up.

A California non-profit and U.S. IRS 501 (c) (3) IRS #23-7288853 Charitable Corporation, formed to educate about and perpetuate the art and cultural heritage of Authentic Old-Time Fiddle Music.