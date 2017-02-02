NorthBeat Classic Rock to perform at The Post Office Saloon and Grill

The Post Office Saloon and Grill is pleased to announce that NorthBeat Classic Rock will be performing 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on February 24, 2017.

“We are privileged and very stoked once again to be performing at the true “Cheers” spot in Redding; The Post Office Saloon & Grill!! What a fun place!! Please join us for a guaranteed night of great fun, awesome food, libations and Music by NorthBeat!! If you’ve not been here, this is your chance to check out this awesome and historic venue! We hope to see you all there!!,” said a representative from the Saloon and Grill.

NorthBeat spans the rock spectrum in the classic genre from the 1950’s to the 1990’s. The group’s focus is on fun, familiar rock music that folks from all age groups are familiar with. Their “toe tapping” sound has been heard throughout various establishments and public events all over the greater Redding area and beyond. NorthBeat is a four-member group, made up of seasoned professional musicians with over 35 years of musical experience each. Let NorthBeat take you back to the best times of your life.