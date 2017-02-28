North state supporters converge to recognize International Women’s Day

North state supporters will recognize International Women’s Day with a demonstration: in solidarity with the International Women’s Day efforts around the world, the Redding International Women’s Day Demonstration will convene from 11am-1pm, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 .

The group will convene on the west side of the Cypress St. Bridge in Redding, but they are hoping to expect to spread to both sides of the bridge.

International Women’s Day advocates all women around the world – and those supporting the effort – acting together for equity, justice, and the human rights of women through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity. Supporters and allies are encouraged to bring signs, flags and banners to the bridge… and wear red!

Anyone can participate and support working women by recognizing how A Day Without A Woman would be in our community. Ideas for support are: women taking off the day from work, avoid shopping for one day (except women owned businesses), and wearing red in solidarity with International Women’s Day.