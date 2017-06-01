North State Giving Tuesday orientation workshop dates announced

Shasta Regional Community Foundation has announced that registration is now open for qualifying nonprofits to participate in the 2017 North State Giving Tuesday event to be held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving on November 28th, 2017.

If your nonprofit organization would like to be a part of this exciting 14-hour online giving campaign, attendance at an upcoming Orientation Workshop is required. The workshops will be held in both Shasta and Siskiyou county locations during the month of August. Visit the “Latest News” section on the Community Foundation’s website at www.shastarcf.org to find the link to available dates, registration form, and more information.

“Though North State Giving Tuesday is six months away, planning is already underway” says Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at the Community Foundation. “We are very excited to be working with CiviCore – a specialized technology provider with extensive Giving Day experience – to renovate our northstategives.org website and online giving platform. This means more stability, improved reporting and a smoother overall experience for nonprofits and donors alike.”

Requirements for participation include:

An organization must be a nonprofit with a 501(c)(3), public entity designation

Must be in good standing with the IRS, State of California and Shasta Regional Community Foundation – and must be searchable in Guidestar and California Secretary of State’sBusiness database

Must have been in existence for at least two years and have filed tax returns with the IRS the last two years

Must be headquartered in or have a physical location in Shasta and/or Siskiyou counties

Must be able to provide the following during the registration process:

– two full years of a financials – including a balance sheet and a profit and loss statement

– a Board approved operating budget for a full year

– a Board roster

The complete information is detailed on the workshop registration link at www.shastarcf.org or by contacting Amanda Hutchings at 530-244-1219.