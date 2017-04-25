North Cow Creek YMCA Preschool to host Open House event



On May 5, 2017, YMCA North Cow Creek Preschool invites interested student’s family in attending a free “Preschool Play Day”—Ice Cream Sundae Social event from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Students will experience learning through play by participating in preschool activities such as flower art, science and math games, lady bug ping-pong, outdoor easel painting and sandbox fun.

North Cow Creek Preschool is located at 10619 Swede Creek Rd, Palo Cedro. Please RSVP to Linda at 530-246-9622.

For more information on the YMCA North Cow Creek Preschool open link below.

NORTH CHOW CREEK PRESCHOOL COVER SHEET