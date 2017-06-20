Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Cascade Theatre | 50 Years of Dirt!

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will stop by the Cascade Theatre stage Friday, July 21st at 7:30 pm on their special 50th Anniversary Tour. This is the first concert of the Cascade Theatre’s 2017/18 Performance Series.

Celebrating their Golden (50th) Anniversary together, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top ten hits such as “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”, multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Their groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. NGDB’s recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 “Fishin’ In the Dark” was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA. Today, NGDB (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter, John McEuen) continue their non-stop touring in their 50th year together. Recent tour stops included Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, Redding, CA and many more.

Tickets start at $32 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. This performance is generously sponsored by Q97 FM. The 2017-2018 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.